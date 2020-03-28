100 Years Ago 1920

Snow in Monmouth is disappearing very rapidly. The teamsters are hurrying their wood from the woods. In a few days automobile travel will again be possible.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Spring may not be bursting out all over as yet, but clusters of brave little mayflowers HAVE burst at Penley’s Corner on the South River Road in Auburn and that’s a sure a sign of spring as the red-breasted robin on the front lawn. The dainty flowers, discovered by Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Perkins of 12 Louise St., while out walking, were brought into the Journal office and they’ve a number of hearty buds which are ready to pop at any moment. So, if there’s a flower garden nearby which, has so far been unnoticed, take a peek and you may be in store for a surprise.

25 Years Ago: 1995

An animated film of a children’s story by Prince Charles will be distributed on video by the Walt Disney Co., the Sunday Times reported. “The Legend of Lochnagar,” a version of a story Charles wrote in 1970 to entertain his brothers, was animated by a Welsh studio and broadcast on British television in 1993.The story, with a message about the environment and social responsibility, is about an old man who lives in a cave and disrupts the life around him by installing a hot bath. The proceeds will go to charity.

