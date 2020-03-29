AUBURN – Norman L. Aube Jr., 70, of Lewiston, passed away on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Androscoggin Hospice House after a long and courageous battle with COPD. Norman was born on March 8, 1950, the son of the late Norman Aube Sr. and Elianne (Chouinard) Aube. He was a graduate of Lewiston High School. Norman was a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, brother and Pepere. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.He was a veteran of the United States Navy and the Army National Guard. Upon his return from the Navy he met and married Kathy Aube (Meara) on Aug. 12, 1972. Together, they enjoyed 47 years of marriage.He was employed at Bath Iron Works as a pipefitter for 30 years until his disability. Norman enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his six grandchildren. He loved the summers that he was able to spend in Arizona with his son and his family. Norman liked to watch the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. He liked playing chess and spending time swimming in the pool. He is survived by his wife, Kathy of Lewiston; his daughter, Christina Aube of Lewiston, son, Kevin Aube and wife Angela of Sierra Vista, Ariz. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Julie, Savanah and Skylar Aube of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Kamden Aube-Leclair of Lewiston and Perrin and Quinn Aube of Franklin, Mass.; sisters, Lucie Smith and her husband Bob of Lewiston, Jacqueline Hamel and her husband Norm of Lewiston, brother, Maurice Aube and companion, Lisa Levasseur of Topsham, brother, Paul Aube of Poland. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Susan Aube and Pauline Aube; and his parents, Norman Aube Sr. and Elianne Aube.A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Heathcare and Hospice, especially, Staci, Karen, Anita, Allisa and Keena for the wonderful care you provided during his final months; also, the staff at the Hospice House and Dr. Neil Duval and Dr. Jeffrey Wall.Arrangements were provided by Affordable Cremation, 643 Main St., Lewiston, ME 04240, 207-330-2190In lieu of flowers donations can be made toAndroscoggin HomeHeathcare and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

