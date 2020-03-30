Paul and Gertrude Timberlake of Lewiston take a walk down Main Street in Lewiston on Monday afternoon because the gym they go to five days a week is closed. "We are keeping our distance from people since we are in the most vulnerable category but it's nice to get out and see things you don't get a chance to see when driving or biking around town, Paul said. The couple visited nearby Veterans Memorial Park. Visit sunjournal.com to listen to them talk about the virus with photos from around L-A. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo