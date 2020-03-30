The Portland Sea Dogs, Maine Mariners and Maine Red Claws in conjunction with Evergreen Credit Union are launching the Fans for Food campaign to support the Good Shepherd Food Bank and associated local food pantries.

Fans are encouraged to donate online through a website managed by Good Shepard: https://www.gsfb.org/donate/vfd/4604.

The Good Shephard Food Bank provides 68,000 meals on a normal day, a number likely to rise as the COVID-19 public health crisis continues.

« Previous

Next »