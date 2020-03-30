LEWISTON — Readiness Associates, a Portland-based national consulting firm that helps clients prepare for natural and man-made disasters, is conducting a webinar on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday at 11 a.m. that’s free for members of the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.
The web-based presentation, “Coping with the Current Pandemic Crisis with Readiness Associates,” will be made by Ralph Petti, a certified risk manager with an emphasis on business continuity planning for the small- and medium-size business and enterprise markets.
As someone selected by the International Medical Corps for pandemic planning in The Philippines and Indonesia, Petti is also focused on the critical supply chain and crisis management areas that are integral to keeping all businesses running.
The Readiness Associates free coronavirus webinar may be accessed by registering here:
https://androscogginme.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/17650
