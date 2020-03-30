WESTBROOK — Skiers and snowboarders raised $562,000 at the Downhill 24 for WinterKids, a nonprofit that helps children get outside and be active in the winter.

WinterKids chose to support children in Franklin and Somerset counties by giving $25,000 to the Sugarloaf Ski Club’s King’s Kids Fund. The fund allows local children to train in Sugarloaf’s weekend ski and ride programs.

The Downhill 24, presented by Agren is a team ski and snowboard challenge and fundraiser to benefit WinterKids. It is the only annual event that brings night skiing to Sugarloaf. WinterKids sets up lights along the course for a fun-filled, round-the-clock, family friendly event.

Participants raise money to support WinterKids to help children develop healthy lifelong habits through education and fun, outdoor winter activity.

The 8th annual event raised a record amount from more than 4,000 donors, 49 teams and 491 participants.

