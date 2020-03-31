SOUTH PARIS – Lillian Elizabeth Tikander, “Betty”, 94, passed away on Friday March 27, 2020, peacefully and surrounded by her family.She was born October 10, 1925, in Gloucester, Massachussetts. Her parents were Finnish immigrants Kalle and Mina Ollikainen. Betty graduated from Peabody High School in 1943 and went on to earn a degree at Bryant and Stratton College. She worked as secretary to the headmaster at Hebron Academy until her retirement. She enjoyed many years of retirement with her husband Oscar “Doc” Tikander until his death in 2001. During her long life she enjoyed downhill skiing, spending time with her many friends, watching her grand children and great grandchildren play sports, hanging out and fly fishing with friends at “Moochers” on the Cupsuptic River, and traveling many places with Doc. She was especially proud of her Finnish heritage and travelled to Finland several times. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church South Paris, Finnish American heritage Society, and Foster Carrol American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. Betty is survived by two sons, Don and wife Kitti Tikander of South Paris, Neil and wife, Charlene Tikander of West Paris. Four grandchildren, Amy and husband, Todd Sawyer of Waterford, Audrey and husband, Ben Shaw of Waterford, and Alyson and husband, Rob Betz of Durham, and Max Tikander of West Paris; five great-grandchildren, Rachael, Haileigh, and Tyce Sawyer of Waterford. Aislinn and Lillia Shaw of Waterford. Also, her best friend, Dorothy “Dottie” Smith of Winthrop. Internment at Riverside cemetery South Paris will be at a latter time.

