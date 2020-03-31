AUBURN – Roberta M. Tremblay, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She was born April 2, 1928, in Carthage, a daughter of Harry and Sadie Smith and graduated from Dixfield High School in 1946. Roberta and her first husband, Robert Gordon, of Dixfield, raised four daughters in Carthage. After raising her family, Roberta began the second half of her life with her second husband, Edward Tremblay, originally of Dixfield. Roberta was a lifelong avid reader and collector of cookbooks, westerns and mystery novels. She also loved to socialize and to travel, and made many cross-country car trips with her husband, Eddie. For many years, they split their time between their retirement home in Hendersonville, North Carolina, and their camp in West Bath, Maine. Roberta is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Bill) Skidgell of Dixfield, Anita Lorraine McLennan of Livermore Falls and Nicola Sarrazin of Jay; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Tremblay; brothers, Reginald Smith and Robert Smith of Carthage, and Edward Smith of Mexico; sisters, Vera Smith Lake of Wilton and Catherine Smith Sabine of Carthage; She also was predeceased by her daughter, Rosalie Gordon Davis of Newry and her grandson, Donald L. McLennan of Spring Lake, North Carolina. Private family committal services will be held this summer at Birchland Cemetery in North Jay. Memories may be shared in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Roberta’s memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter,550 Industry Road,Farmington, ME 04938

