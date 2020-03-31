JAY – Susan Marchetti, 68, of Jay, Maine, passed away peacefully at her home on March 25, 2020, after a difficult struggle with ALS. She is survived by her son, Ryan, daughter-in-law, Angela, and grandsons, Sam and Gabe ofLunenburg, Vermont, and by her brother, Vincent Marchetti of Jay, Maine and his family. A celebration of life will be held this summer in her hometown of Jay, Maine.A full obituary appears at www.saylesfh.com

« Previous