NEW GLOUCESTER — Residents interested in running for a selectman position or a SAD 15 position, each for three years, can call the Town Hall for an appointment to collect nomination papers. The phone number is 926-4126, ext. 1.

Signatures of 25 registered voters are required and papers must be returned to the town clerk by 2 p.m. April 10.

Elections are scheduled Tuesday, June 9.

