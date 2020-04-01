LEWISTON – Elsie May Merrill passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1938, daughter of William John and Mary Ann (Skillings) Plummer and was raised and educated in Scarborough.She married the love of her life, Orman on Jan. 23, 1959. She was a loving mother and housewife who took care of her family. Elsie always had a smile on her face and loved animals and nature.She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years; four children, Robert in Pennsylvania, Stefanie and her husband Bruce Chambers in Hollis, Steven in Lyman and Cathy Ann and her partner Roland Beaulieu in Sabattus, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her parents; eight siblings; and her daughter, Julie Ann.A celebration of life and graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been made through Affordable Cremation Solutions, Lewiston.

