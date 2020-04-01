SABATTUS – Lorraine M. Dion, 75, of Sabattus passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Marshwood Nursing Home after a long, six-year battle with dementia. Lorraine was born Jan. 5, 1945, the daughter of the late Maurice U. and Rita A. Landry Lagasse. She was a 1963 graduate of Lewiston High School.Lorraine was a beloved wife, mother, sister, sister in-law and “Mimi”. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her. She met Maurice H. Dion and married him on June 4, 1966. They were married for 49 years until his passing Jan. 31, 2016. Together, they operated shoulder to shoulder, a successful business, Uncle Moe’s Diner for 23 years.Lorraine enjoyed gardening, bird watching, crossword puzzles and QVC. She longed to travel but to no avail. She enjoyed the family camp and boat rides on Tacoma Lakes during the 15 years they had it.Lorraine is survived by her son, Daniel Dion and wife Ann-Marie of Sabattus; two grandsons, Brady and fiance Jillian Holland of West Virginia and Casey of Sabattus; sister, Connie Dumais and husband John of Lewiston, brothers, Larry Lagasse and wife Joyce of Greene, Reggie Lagasse and wife Pauline of Lewiston. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by an infant daughter “Angel” Cindy; sister, Arlene Hakala; and her parents.A memorial service will be held at a later date.The family would like to thank all of the healthcare workers from Clover Manor, Montello, The Lamp, The Woodlands and finally Marshwood. They have been an integral part of the roller coaster ride that dementia had put her on. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

