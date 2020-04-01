LEWISTON – On Valentine’s Day, at age 90, he suffered a heart attack and heart failure. From the moment his cardiac journey began, he was cared for by the most amazing healthcare professionals. His journey ended Thursday, March 26, 2020. He left this world knowing how much he was loved by his wife and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was surrounded by all of them throughout his journey.He is survived by his wife, Rita; and children, Tony, Bill, Madi, Jeanie, Jim, Tesa, Mary Ann; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.He was predeceased by his son, Roland Jr.; his parents; and siblings.At Roland’s previously planned request, there will be a private celebration for immediate family only.

