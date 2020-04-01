A crew from KMP Landscaping installs granite curbing Wednesday morning for a new sidewalk on Park Street in Lewiston. The uneven bricks and trees were removed last week. According to the project manager at Bedard Excavation, they took advantage of the city hall being closed and began the project earlier than expected. Depending on the weather, the new concrete sidewalk should be completed sometime next week. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles