POLAND — A local man was shot in the foot on Wednesday while hunting for squirrels with two other people, wildlife officials said.

The Maine Warden Service was investigating the shooting, which was reported about 4 p.m. It was determined he had been shot by one of his hunting companions. The injury was not considered life-threatening.

Details about the man were not immediately available as wardens continued to investigate Wednesday night.

