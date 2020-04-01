AUBURN — A Turner woman was killed Tuesday night when she drove off Turner Road, striking a utility pole and tree.

Police said Jessica Faunce, 25, died at a Lewiston hospital after suffering multiple injuries in the 9:30 p.m. crash near Fair Street.

Investigators said Faunce was driving at 2015 Chrysler sedan north on Turner Road, Route 4, in when she lost control of the car and crashed. Early indications were that speed may have been a factor, police said Wednesday.

Faunce died at Central Maine Medical Center after she was treated at the crash scene by medics from the Auburn Fire Department.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department was assisting Auburn police with a crash reconstruction.

