FIRST TEAM
Emma Charles, Mt. Blue, Sophomore
Brynne Robbins, Mt. Blue, Sophomore
Jaidyn Negley, Leavitt, Junior
Bridget Reusch, Mt. Blue, Freshman
Kamryn Joyce, Mt. Blue, Freshman
Samantha Allen, Winthrop, Senior
SECOND TEAM
Ava Petrin, Leavitt, Senior
Moriah Reusch, Mt. Blue, Freshman
Delia Colello, Mt. Blue, Freshman
Emily Kidd, Mt. Abram, Sophomore
Maya Deming, Winthrop, Senior
Molly Harmon, Mt. Blue, Senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Kahryn Cullenberg, Mt. Blue; Alexis Emery, Winthrop; Abbie Cramer, Mt. Blue; Alex Hawksley, Leavitt; Iris Petrin, Leavitt; Alexandra Denning, Leavitt.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Notes from Naples- “‘Andrà tutto bene'” – Everything Will be Fine.
-
Opinion
Sybilla Pettingill: Strive to see what you can do
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: Surrounded by ordinary heroism
-
Opinion
David Hodgkins: Keep local food pantries in mind
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: China’s Huawei gambit: 5G viral spies?