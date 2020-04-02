DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am the daughter of one of Lewiston/Auburn’s iconic drummers, Raymond Lafrance Sr. He was the owner-operator of The Black Raiders Drum & Bell Corps. The Black Raiders were in many different parades in Maine. I’m looking for any articles or videos of these events from the ’70s and ’80s. I was part of the Edward Little High School Marching Band from 1986-1990 and “The Corps” Drum and Bugle Corps, also known as The Pine Tree Warriors. I’m looking for articles and videos from this time as well. Can readers please help me get hold of this information?

— Tina, Apache Junction, Arizona

ANSWER: Readers, I will forward letters and your contact information to Tina since she lives out-of-state. Please let me know if you can help her out!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like to know where I can buy a T-shirt celebrating our 200th year as a state. I love reading your column every day.

— Cathy, Oxford

ANSWER: You can buy T-shirts and other Maine Bicentennial memorabilia online at The Maine Historical Society (mainehistorystore.com) and at maine200.org (990-6022 and [email protected]).

You can also find one on Amazon.

Readers, if you know of other online places where Cathy can shop, please write!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Like all other places, our Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 28, is canceled at South Lewiston Baptist Church.

— Joan, Lewiston

ANSWER: As an aside, Easter Egg Hunts can still happen in your own family’s backyard or inside your house or apartment. I raised four children and we had our own private egg hunt several times.We just have to come up with ideas to make things fun.

Readers, I will publish your event cancellations in this column during this challenging time, and you will also want to email [email protected] if you previously sent in information about an upcoming event.

I don’t have a crystal ball (although some folks think I do) but we most likely will not be gathering for public events for quite some time. We have to honor the rules of social distancing until further notice. Readers, I’d love to share all your creative ideas regarding how you are staying positive, keeping safe, and celebrating the upcoming holiday, birthdays, and other family traditions. I will publish as many of them as I can here.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you know where a person could dispose of lithium batteries?

— No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: The best way to recycle lithium-ion batteries is to take them to your local recycling center. They’ll know how to recycle batteries of all shapes and sizes while doing what’s right for the environment.

Maine Waste to Energy in Auburn is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number is 783-8805.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I wake up early on weekdays and liked to watch the weather girl, Amanda Jellig on Channel 13 News, but she has disappeared. What happened to her? I miss that smiling face.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Amanda Jellig left the news industry in January and is pursuing another career path in the South. When I perused her social media page she sounded happy and was embracing her new adventures.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address the m to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: