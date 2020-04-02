NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St, Norway has cancelled all their on-site and off-site activities but is offering Virtual Classes. Many of our Wellness Providers have reached out to them and will be providing Men’s Rally Group, Yoga, Meditation, Chair Yoga and more through programs that are accessed from the computer or telephone. Check the CRCofWM website, crcofwm.org for updates on programs available. Individuals should email the instructor at the address provided in order to receive the login instructions. Some programs may also be accessed through your telephone. Executive Director, Diane Madden is also available by telephone, 890-0329, she may be contacted for questions or concerns. More information is available on their website, find the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine on Facebook or call 890-0329

Survivorship Programs for Swimming and Caring Coupons are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming Passes are available through the CRCofWM partnership with the Hampton Inn located at 151 Main St., Oxford and the pool located at the Colonial Mast Campground in Bridgton. Caring Coupons to be used for a session of Reiki, Massage, Reflexology or Therapeutic Yoga from a list of approved Wellness Providers are also available for anyone impacted by cancer. Survivors receive 4 coupons, their caregiver receive 2 coupons. The providers on the list have gone through an interview process by the CRCofWM and are reimbursed by the Center for their services. Call 890-0329 for more information on either program. It is suggested that Wellness Providers be called to check on availability at this time.

Virtual Men’s Rally Group Thursday, April 16 4:00-5:30pm Vance Jordan and Nel Bernard facilitate this time for men and their caregivers to connect with others who are also impacted by cancer. Please call 312-9955 for login information.

Virtual Yoga and Meditation Tuesdays April 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 2:00pm While wearing your comfy clothes, join Kathryn Gardner on the mat (or blankets) for 40 minutes of Yoga done at your own pace followed by 20 minutes of meditation. Email [email protected] for your login information.

Virtual Yoga Warriors Wednesdays April 1, 8, 15,22 and 29 at 3:00pm Instructor Karen Vasil-Busch will lead the class of yoga poses and exercises that you may do at your own pace. Email [email protected] for your login information.

Virtual Slow Flow Yoga Wednesdays April 1, 8, 15,22 and 29 at 5:30pm plus Thursdays April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 5:30 Instructor Katy Branch from Halls Pond Healing Arts will offer free classes during this time. Email [email protected] for your login information.

Virtual Gentle Yoga Thursdays April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 11:00am Put on your comfy clothes, lay down your yoga mat or some blankets and turn your computer on a few minutes before the class is to begin. Email [email protected] for your login information.

Virtual Chair Yoga Fridays April 3, 10, 17 and 21 at 10:00am Join Kathryn Gardner from SongSoulBody for this go-at-your-own-pace class-all you need is a chair and a computer. Email [email protected] for your login information.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) is located at 199 Main St, Norway in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building They offer a variety of programs as well as comfort items, free to anyone impacted by cancer. Check their website, www.crcofwm.org, for more information, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

