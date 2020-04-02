ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a series of free one-hour online home gardening discussions starting Monday, March 30 at 9 a.m. Additional sessions are scheduled each Monday at 9 a.m., Wednesday at noon and Thursday at 6 p.m. through April 23.
“Garden Chats: Growing Resilience from the Ground Up” will be a chance for gardeners and UMaine Extension experts to share and discuss gardening tips, and ask questions. Topics will include pruning, seed starting, soil preparation and garden management.
More information, including the schedule of topics and instructions for joining the Zoom sessions, is online. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Caragh Fitzgerald, 207.622.7546, [email protected]
