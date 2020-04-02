Mar. 26

OTISFIELD — Town officials plan to reopen the Town Office on Monday, taking safeguards while providing services to residents, Board of Selectmen Chairman Hal Ferguson said Thursday.

The municipal building on Route 121 has been closed Since March 18.

It will hold regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 4- 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be closed on Friday.

The door will remain locked and social distancing safety measures have been established. Ferguson said that until further notice no cash or coin payments will be accepted; credit card and check payments only.

Ferguson said that while staff will be on hand, residents should follow the following procedures to conduct business.

– Residents who need to drop off payments of documents should use the drop box.

– Anyone who needs to conduct other business should call 207-539-2664 and use option 1 for administrative or option 2 to reach the administrative assistant. The clerks will answer any questions and attempt to resolve concerns by phone first.

– No one will be given access to the town hall unless they have established phone contact ahead.

– One person at a time will be given entry to the front hallway if it is necessary; doors will remain locked. The town asks that no one come to the building without calling first.

– Each person should confirm their business to the clerks from the front entry and leave any pertaining documents on a table in the hall. The town official will retrieve the documents and process the transaction or business request.

– A 6-foot distance is to be maintained between both parties and no one will be admitted beyond the front table.

Ferguson said normally there are three or four staff working during business hours. When the office reopens next week there will be two.

Residents who need to talk to Code Enforcement Officer Fred Collins Jr. should call his office number, 207-539-2664, ext. 3. Collins is not holding business hours but is scheduling inspections and handling applications as usual.

Selectmen posted its official statement about disruptions due to COVID-19 on the town website, https://www.otisfieldme.gov/.

Ferguson said other closures, limitations and cancellations to town government, buildings and events will remain in place until further notice.

“We are taking steps in accordance with the Maine Center for Disease Control to maintain proper social distancing and other measures,” he said. “We will continue to serve our community within CDC guidelines.”

OXFORD – The town of Oxford is operating its regular business hours. Access to all public buildings is limited until Mar. 30. All Recreation Department activities have been postponed for the rest of this month. Town Manager Butch Asselin’s letter to residents is posted on the home page of oxfordmaine.org website.

HARRISON – Town Manager Tim Pellerin said by phone the municipal employees are working normal hours but access to the town office is restricted until at least April 1. Residents should utilize online services for any routine business. Anyone needing to register a new car, complete a wedding license application or apply for any building-related permits should call 207-583-2241. The notice for residents may be viewed at harrisonmaine.org.

NORWAY – Norway is closing its town hall and all other municipal facilities to public and non-essential access as of noon on Mar. 18 until further notice. Town employees will continue to work their regular hours. Departmental phone numbers and email addresses are posted on their website and Facebook page.

HEBRON – The Annual Town Meeting scheduled for March 21st, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Station School has been postponed due to COVID-19. The meeting will be rescheduled at a later date.

PARIS – Town offices will close to the public at 4:30 pm on Mar. 18. Limited staff will report to work on Monday and Friday mornings during the temporary closure period. No public meetings will be held and other municipal departments will operate but be closed to public access. More details and contact information for inquiries can be found at parismaine.org.

WATERFORD – Waterford is operating its regular hours fully-staffed, however the office is closed to the public. Residents are encouraged to process transactions online wherever possible. Business can be conducted through the window, but please call the office at 207-583-4403 for more information. This procedure may be evaluated at any time.

WOODSTOCK – The town office is evaluating its plan to be open for limited hours. Please call 207-665-2668 to find out the best way to conduct any town business you need to do. The annual Town Meeting scheduled for Mar. 30 has been postpone and will be rescheduled.

BUCKFIELD – Town office is closed to the public until Mar. 31. Follow this link to read the Town Manager’s notification letter, which includes details on operations for the individual facilities and officers.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: