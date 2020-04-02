GOOD NEWS from Fare Share Food Cooperative’s Facebook page: “We are looking forward to moving food and products into our community again! Our target date is April 6. We will only do curbside pickup and deliveries until further notice. The person in our FSFC community who tested positive for CVD-19 is recovered. Our staff and store are healthy. We are very grateful for everyone’s support and patience. We will be in touch with details about our schedule and a new online ordering system. Thanks so much for your concern and support!” Nicole Carter / Advertiser Democrat

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Advertiser Democrat, coronavirus maine, Fare Share Co-op, norway, Norway Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles