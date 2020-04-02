The April 2, 2020 Select Board Meeting has been cancelled.

NOTE from our Wastewater Department – Please do not flush disposal gloves and wipes down the toilet. Staff are having to pull these out of the system and this may cause damage to our sewer system.

The Town office staff are working but access to the lobby is restricted. Please call us at 743-6651 and we can assist you.

Did you know there are a variety of items you can do online rather than stop at the Town Office? To name a few:

•Re-registrations for vehicles and trailers. New registrations may only be done in person.

•Re-registrations for dogs as long as rabies shot is current. New dogs may only be done in person.

•Renewal of ATV/snowmobiles/boats. New registrations may only be done in person.

•Tax payments, water payments (sewer payments must be done in person or mailed to us)

•Aapplications for birth/death/marriage certificates – those can be printed out and mailed with photocopy of ID and payment to request copies.

•GA application – can be printed and faxed or mailed to us or dropped off in person.

Roads were posted effective March 2, 2020. For a list of the roads please visit our web site.

Please take Note: The Pennesseewassee Lake Outlet located on Main Street at the bridge by Butters Park: general fishing laws apply, except, from the upstream side of the Main Street (Route 117) bridge downstream to the dam at Route 26 (by Aubuchon): from April 1-June 15 is open to fishing only for persons under 16 years of age or persons holding an eligible complimentary fishing license. FMI visit www.maine.gov/ifw.

Select Board meetings are held the first and third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Town Office. Planning Board meetings are held the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 7 p.m. at the Town Office. We do our best to post agendas for both Boards on our Facebook page.

The Town Office telephone number is 743-6651, the fax number is 743-5307, the website is www.norwaymaine.com and Facebook.com/norwaymaine. The voicemail system is open 24/7 for you to leave a message during non-business hours. Business hours are Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: