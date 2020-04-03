FIRST TEAM

Leah Landry, Lewiston, Sophomore, Forward

Caroline Tracey, Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland, Junior, Forward

Leah Dube, Lewiston, Freshman, Forward

Paige Pomerleau, Lewiston, Sophomore, Defense

Brie Dube, Lewiston, Junior, Defense

Player of the year: Manny Guimond, Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland, Senior, Goalie

SECOND TEAM

Madi Pelletier, St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-NG, Junior, Forward

Ema Hawkes, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon, Junior, Forward

West Duffy, St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-NG, Sophomore, Forward

Giselle Ouellette, St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-NG, Junior, Defense

Eve Martineau, Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland, Sophomore, Defense

Camree St. Hilaire, Lewiston, Senior, Goalie

Honorable Mention

Lily Beauchesne, St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-NG; Charlotte Cloutier, Lewiston; Lilly Gish, Lewiston; Gemma Landry, Lewiston; Lexie Saxton, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon; Bailee St. Hilaire, Lewiston; Isabella Webster, St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-NG

