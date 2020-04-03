To the Editor:

Franklin County Animal Shelter is doing our part to control the spread of COVID-19 in Maine and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice.

We are committed to our animal-loving community and will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Appointments will be scheduled in 30 minute increments to allow adopters more than enough time to meet the animals, fill out paperwork, and finish the adoption process before the next scheduled appointment. This schedule will also allow staff to remain on top of cleaning and sanitizing between each appointment. We are only allowing up to 2 people per adoption appointment, thank you for understanding.

You can view our available animals at https://fcanimalshelter.org under the OUR ANIMALS tab, or by visiting our Facebook Available Cats album or Available Dogs album. To meet an animal you are interested in adopting, please email [email protected] with your name and phone number so a member of our staff can arrange your appointment.

Please know our dedicated staff is still here caring for our animals daily. We are practicing social distancing and providing the highest level of care to the animals dependent on us. Animal surrenders are also available by appointment.

Jennifer Pooler

Media, Fundraising, and Volunteer Coordinator

Franklin County Animal Shelter

