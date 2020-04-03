Free lunch
Old South First Congregational Church in Farmington will serve its monthly free community lunch by TAKE OUT service only at noon on Saturday April 11. The menu for this month will be baked ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans and biscuits. For more information, please call the church office at 778-0424.
