CHESTERVILLE — Lunches for Chesterville children will be available from 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Town Hall, 409 Dutch Gap Road.

Volunteers will hand out bag lunches with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, a fruit and other possible items.

“You will only need to drive through to pick these up,” Rick Billian Sr. said in a Facebook post. “Please stay in your vehicle.”

He and Selectman Tiffany Estabrook started the effort and hope to offer lunches each Saturday.

“It will depend on donations, how many volunteer to help,” Billian said.

So far, half a dozen residents have donated items.

“Extension is helping with treats,” Estabrook said. “Salt and Pepper restaurant is donating an additional meal to get children meals for both Saturday and Sunday.”

Donations of bread, peanut butter, jelly or fruits may be left at the Town Hall Saturday at 10 a.m.

Estabrook said about 50 Chesterville children are receiving meals from Regional School Unit 9.

Billian said the plan is to provide meals during April vacation week because there is need.

For more information, call Billian at 778-6859.

