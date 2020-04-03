FARMINGTON — Each year, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area seeks nominations from the community for the Gary A. LaGrange Community Impact Award. We are honored to announce that Katie Hallman is this year’s recipient. This award was supposed to be presented to Katie at our Annual Meeting and Campaign Celebration this March, but social distancing has kept us apart. So, please join us in a HUGE round of applause for Katie and all nominees who have made a significant difference in our community this year.

As a public-school nurse Katie Hallman, works primarily with Pre-K and elementary-age children at Mallett School in Farmington. Katie is known for jumping to the aid of thousands of children over her career who have food insecurities, injuries, disabilities, and illness. Katie has offered countless education-based opportunities for families, such as training for proper usage of Epi-pens, seizure management, and other on-site supports for parents and grandparents. She has procured grant funding to purchase Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for children and staff experiencing life-threatening heart problems.

Katie is also heavily involved in the Girl’s State program, influencing the lives of an estimated forty to fifty local young women over the years.

This tireless advocate for children was key in establishing the annual Mallett Yard Sale, which raises money to give students a chance to attend the local summer camp or summer program.

A patriot, she also is a leader in the Emblem Club and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Legion, to provide American flags to schools. She devotes major time to the local food pantry at Mallett, that has been going strong for nearly four years. She has been known to go as far as calling individuals whom she knows are in need and has her husband Bob make deliveries if transportation or illness is ever an issue.

In nominating Katie for this award, it was noted that, “Her efforts within the school/community ripple outward. We hope that Katie’s value to our community can be recognized with this very special award. I can’t think of a more deserving person.”

Other nominees deserving of recognition for their service are: Shelly Gervais, Chris and Bri Bracy, Kelsea Pinkham, Bud and Sarah Martin (Martin Woods Farm), Mary Ryan and Steve Muise. To learn more about them, visit uwtva.org.

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on up-coming programs and initiatives!

« Previous

Next »

filed under: