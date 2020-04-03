LEWISTON — The one-way section of Middle Street will be closed to traffic two days next week for a sewer manhole installation, city officials said Friday.

The area between Main and Oak streets will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to acting City Engineer Jeff Beaule, the closure is needed to install a sewer manhole near Main Street as part of a downtown utility project that began last year.

Traffic will be detoured to Park Street and a two-way lane will be coned off with signs for vehicles to enter and exit the Oak Park building parking garage.

Officials said the parking lots for the Trolley Medical and Dingley buildings can be accessed from Bates Street.

The work on Middle Street will continue for several weeks to install a temporary water main and replace the cast-iron water main, but a lane for traffic will remain open during that work. The same process will take place on Blake Street between Main and Oak streets during the same period, officials said.

