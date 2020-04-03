REGION — A number of dental practices throughout Maine have donated personal protective equipment to their local hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and first responders, in an effort to help fight the spread of COVID-19, and aid in the response.

According to information collected by the Maine Dental Association from its members, more than 25 practices have donated more than 10,000 masks and more than 20,000 gloves, along with items such as sanitizing wipes, face shields, and surgical gowns.

The Maine Dental Association is urging member dentists to donate personal protective equipment in their local communities.

“It has been heartening to see dental practices in Maine step up like they have, by donating their personal protective equipment,” said Dr. Brad Rand, president of the Maine Dental Association Board of Directors. “There is a critical shortage of these items, and the health and safety of the public is at risk. I’m proud of Maine dentists for their generosity to those on the front line.”

On March 16, the American Dental Association recommended dentists nationwide postpone elective procedures for three weeks, but still be open for emergencies. Maine Gov. Janet Mills has also asked that dental practices postpone elective procedures and be open for emergencies. The MDA has echoed both of those recommendations.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: