WATERFORD – Althea M. Pike, of Waterford, died peacefully at her home on March 31, 2020 with her children by her side.Althea was all about her faith and family and nothing gave her more joy than her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was very excited about the arrival this year of another great-grandchild and her first great-great-grandchild. Althea enjoyed being at home where you were most likely to find her making donuts, canning, knitting or crocheting, visiting family members or, in the summer, sitting on her front porch enjoying her flowers. She was a member of the VFW Ronald G. St. John Post #9328 Ladies Auxiliary for over 50 years.She was predeceased by her husband, Robert I. Pike; and her two sons, Jack I. Pike and Wayne R. Pike. She is survived by her seven children, Steven R. Pike and wife Vicki, Linda G. Moynihan and partner Alan Cameron, Bradley Pike and wife Nicole, Kevin Pike and wife Joyce, Terry Ward and husband Jeffrey, Pamela Colby and husband Walter, Robert Pike Jr. and wife Tonia; 25 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Rita Charles and brother, Erlon Rugg.There will be a graveside service at the Pike Family Cemetery in Waterford at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. Online condolences, tributes and kind words may be shared with Althea’s family and friends at www.hallfuneralhome.net.