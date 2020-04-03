MEXICO – Peggy Sue Masalsky, 62, lost her battle with a number of increasingly severe health problems at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston on March 24, 2020. She resided on Mexico Avenue in Mexico.Peggy was born on her Pappy’s birthday, and on the day of her birth her parents named her after the Buddy Holly song, “Peggy Sue, I Love You” which was playing on the radio on their way to the hospital. It was very fitting because everyone who knew her, loved her a great deal.Peggy grew up and attended school in Peru. She moved to Rumford and raised two children with her beloved husband, Steve and worked as a school bus driver for many years for the towns of Peru and Rumford. Peggy had many friends she adored and they adored her including her childhood friends, Bernadette Canwell of Peru, Heidi Heath of Rumford, and Vera Theriault of Dixfield.Peggy loved to do crafts, cooking, going for walks, sitting in the sun and most of all spending time with her family, friends and pets. Peggy had a heart of gold and was very loving, caring and thoughtful beautiful person.She had a very close relationship with her grandson, Elijah, her sweet little sister, Felicia and her daughter, Melissa. Although grieving, Melissa was grateful and blessed to be holding her as she passed over to be with the Lord and the rest of the angels. Beautiful Peggy is admired and loved and will be deeply missed by so many.Peggy is survived by her husband of 35 years, Stephen Masalsky of Mexico; daughter, Melissa Tidswell of Mexico, son-in-law Chris Tidswell of Mexico, grandson, Elijah Tidswell of Mexico; daughter-in-law, Bobbi Jo (Fisher) Thibodeau of Ocala, Fla.; her siblings, sister Grace (Magoon) Packard of Peru, brother, Richard Magoon of Rome, N.Y., sister, Felecia (Magoon) and husband Kevin Biggs of Hillsboro, Ore., brother, Clint and his wife Linda Magoon of Lewiston, sister-in-law, Janet Magoon of Peru, sister-in-law, Patricia (Masalsky) and husband Randy Hotham of Dixfield, brother-in-law, Greg and his wife Denise Masalsky of North Waterboro; as well as several nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.Peggy was predeceased by her son, Roland Thibodeau of Ocala, Fla.; mother, Genie (London) and father, Timothy Magoon of Peru; brother, David Magoon of Peru; nephew, Daniel Woods of Hillsboro, Ore.; sister-in-law, June Magoon of Rome, N.Y. and brother-in-law, Steve Packard of Peru; father-in-law, John Masalsky.Peggy’s family and friends were blessed to have her for 62 years…Sweet Peggy Sue, we will always love you!Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.

