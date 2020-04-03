PARIS — SAD 17 Superintendent Rick Colpitts informed parents that all the schools in the district will remain closed through the end of April. The announcement was made in a letter sent out on Friday.

April vacation, scheduled for Apr. 20-24, will be held as usual, giving students and staff a break from distance learning. The district has applied for a waiver with Maine Department of Education to allow continued bus route delivery of meals during the school break but it has not yet been approved.

Colpitts said the move is in accordance with Governor Janet Mills’ Tuesday “stay at home” mandate and the Maine Center for Disease Control’s declaration that social distancing may be required for 8-20 weeks to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

He also said that Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin stated that schools may not be able to reopen this year.

“All of these statements lead me to hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” Colpitts wrote in his letter. “I am extending the closure of SAD 17 schools through the end of April. While hopeful of a return to school in May, I want to prepare you for a likely scenario that the closure may extend beyond that period as well.”

Colpitts applauded the effort that administrators, staff and faculty made on behalf of students since schools closed on March 18.

“Our students are learning, being fed, and kept engaged,” he wrote. “We mailed over 1,000 packets of learning and prepared and served 33,000 meals over the last two weeks. I’ve laughed with our students as I watched brave teachers reach out with creative rap songs, poems and dance moves on YouTube clips.

“Our staff and students are re-imagining learning and finding new opportunities in the face of this fearful virus. I am so thankful for each of you and the efforts you are engaged in each and every day.”

