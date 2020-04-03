PARIS — A Paris Police Department effort to care for its elderly has provided food and necessities to 18 residents. However, according to organizer Candice Jack, administrative assistant to the chief, the department is running low on food.

Chief Michael Dailey, Jack and Officer Michelle Legare – with the help of the community – have a total of 18 families we are feeding. “They are older seniors,” said Jack, “who can’t get out or are health compromised. We deliver to them.”

The department is accepting any and all food donations from eggs to non-perishable food. Items may be dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a container in front for after hours and weekend drop off.

Even the smallest donation helps, said Jack, who wishes to extend the department’s heartfelt thanks to the community for its support.

