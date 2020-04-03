STATE — University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy and the presidents of Maine’s public universities announced today that traditional in-person commencement exercises will not be possible at the end of the Spring Semester because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. In-person graduation ceremonies across the System were scheduled on May 9 in the 2019-2020 Academic Calendar.

Campus leaders will be reaching out to students, faculty, and staff to coordinate planning of alternative commencement celebrations to mark the achievements of learners graduating this spring. Plans are expected to be in place by the middle of April.

“All UMS universities and the Law School will be awarding degrees on schedule and recognizing the academic achievements of our graduating students,” wrote Chancellor Malloy in a message to the University community. “While traditional in-person commencement exercises are not possible during the pandemic, each university will determine an appropriate alternative celebration that balances the need to protect public health with the joyful recognition of our students’ academic aspirations and achievements.”

filed under: