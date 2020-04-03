FARMINGTON — University of Maine at Farmington recently donated 320 rolls of needed toilet paper to the Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta. A necessity for personal hygiene, the commodity has been in short supply with the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
With many students studying remotely for the spring semester, the University is able to identify potential surplus resources that can be contributed to the public good.
“Community values are one of Maine’s most important resources, and we are just happy to help,” said Keenan Farwell, UMF director of Facilities Management.
The University’s assistance is in line with Governor Janet Mills’ interest in the help of Maine’s public higher education systems as State government responds to the spread of COVID-19 in Maine.
