The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will update the public at 11:15 a.m. Friday on the number of coronavirus cases in the state and the agency’s efforts to respond.
As of Thursday there were 376 confirmed cases. Ninety-four people had recovered and 68 people had been hospitalized at some point.
The CDC reported Thursday morning seven people had died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The Togus VA Medical Center reported the death of an eighth person, a veteran in their 70’s, Thursday afternoon.
State officials have encouraged Mainers to adhere to social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. A statewide stay-at-home order prohibiting residents from traveling outside their homes for all but “essential personal activities” took effect Thursday.
The CDC is also closely monitoring the response to the virus in places where people tend to congregate in close quarters, like homeless shelters and nursing homes.
As of Thursday there were two confirmed cases at Portland’s Oxford Street homeless shelter, two cases in nursing homes and 13 cases in independent senior living facilities.
Director of the Maine CDC Nirav Shah said Thursday the CDC is working with other state agencies to plan for the opening of either a triage site or full-scale field hospital that would provide relief for hospitals should they become overwhelmed with a surge in patients.
He is also expected to give an update Friday on the distribution of personal protective equipment, or PPE, around Maine.
This story will be updated.
