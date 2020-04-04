FIRST TEAM
Player of the year: Kurtis Pelletier, Lewiston, Senior, Forward
Ryan Pomerleau, Lewiston, Senior, Forward
Lucas Pushard, St. Dom’s, Junior, Forward
Dylan Campbell, Edward Little, Senior, Defense
Owen Cox, Lewiston, Senior, Defense
Keegan McLaughlin, Lewiston, Junior, Goalie
SECOND TEAM
Logan Alexander, Edward Little, Senior, Forward
Ben St. Laurent, Lewiston, Senior, Forward
Jacob Lewis, St. Dom’s, Senior, Forward
Jack Ouellette, St. Dom’s, Senior, Defense
Damon Bossie, Lewiston, Sophomore, Defense
Alex Roy, St. Dom’s, Senior, Goalie
Honorable Mention
Michael Belleau, Lewiston; Brock Bergeron, Lewiston; Will Cassidy, Edward Little; Matthew Fletcher, St. Dom’s; Sam Laroche, Lewiston; Cam Lepage, Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills; Sean Moore, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse; Zack Pelletier, St. Dom’s; Blake Springer, Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester; Logan Tripp, Lewiston; Zach Whitney, Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
