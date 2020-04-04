FIRST TEAM

Player of the year: Kurtis Pelletier, Lewiston, Senior, Forward

Ryan Pomerleau, Lewiston, Senior, Forward

Lucas Pushard, St. Dom’s, Junior, Forward

Dylan Campbell, Edward Little, Senior, Defense

Owen Cox, Lewiston, Senior, Defense

Keegan McLaughlin, Lewiston, Junior, Goalie

SECOND TEAM

Logan Alexander, Edward Little, Senior, Forward

Ben St. Laurent, Lewiston, Senior, Forward

Jacob Lewis, St. Dom’s, Senior, Forward

Jack Ouellette, St. Dom’s, Senior, Defense

Damon Bossie, Lewiston, Sophomore, Defense

Alex Roy, St. Dom’s, Senior, Goalie

Honorable Mention

Michael Belleau, Lewiston; Brock Bergeron, Lewiston; Will Cassidy, Edward Little; Matthew Fletcher, St. Dom’s; Sam Laroche, Lewiston; Cam Lepage, Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills; Sean Moore, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse; Zack Pelletier, St. Dom’s; Blake Springer, Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester; Logan Tripp, Lewiston; Zach Whitney, Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

