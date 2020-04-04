WALDOBORO – Charles Paul Howe of Waldoboro, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 after a short illness. Paul was born in Rumford on Oct. 13, 1947, the first child of Charles R. Howe and Lois (McInnis) Howe of Bryant Pond. He grew up in Bryant Pond and graduated in the class of 1965 from Woodstock High School in Bryant Pond. Paul studied piano with Phyllis King of Bethel. He attended the First Universalist Church of Bryant Pond where he was the Sunday school pianist, assistant organist, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday school and was a member of Boy Scout troop 126 in Bryant Pond.Paul graduated with a bachelor of music degree from “The Northern Conservatory of Music”, class of 1969, in Bangor. His piano and organ studies were with Edward H. Prescott. He was director of music/organist of Saint Mary’s R.C. Church, organist at Dow Air Force Base Chapel and organist at Grace Methodist Church, all in Bangor. He was a member of “The American Guild of Organists”, Bangor and Boston chapters.He taught general music at Telstar Regional H.S. in Bethel, in 1969-1970.Paul was a sales associate in the sheet music department of Viner Music Co. in Bangor. In 1973 he moved to Boston to work at “The Boston Music Co.” where he became assistant retail manager and later buyer for the sheet music department.In 1976 he was organist-choir director at Saint John Episcopal Church in Gloucester, Mass. In 1980 he succeeded Jack Fisher as organist-choirmaster at Union Church in Waban, Waban, Mass.In 1986 he went to work for John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Co. in the Bond and Corporate Finance Department on the 57th floor of the Hancock tower in Boston.In 1990 he was appointed organist at the First Unitarian Society in West Newton, Mass. In 1995 Paul and his life partner, Richard Hoffses, moved to Waldoboro. In 1996 Paul went to work for “The First, N. A.” in the Damariscotta office in the Item (check) Processing Department. He retired in 2011.An avid photographer, Paul began to print and frame his photographs which he exhibited in the Waldoboro branch of ‘The First’. Paul was predeceased by his mother; grandparents; and brother, Dave. Surviving are his life partner Richard Hoffses; his father, Charles Howe of Bryant Pond; his sister, Janis and partner Sandy of Portland; and his aunts; cousins, nieces and nephews. Burial will be private.

