A combination garage and apartment were destroyed in a blaze Saturday afternoon in Windham, firefighters said.

The Windham Fire Department responded at 12:55 p.m. to 55 Pine Drive and found a fire in a second-floor living space above a two-car garage.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within 25 minutes, but the garage and apartment are “likely not salvageable,” Windham Fire Chief Brent Libby said in an email.

There were no injuries to the family living there or their pets, Libby said, and the house is still habitable.

Libby said the cause of the fire was “not suspicious” and was related to an electrical problem in a bedroom.

Firefighters from Cumberland, Gray, Falmouth, Raymond and Westbrook assisted at the scene and at the fire station.

