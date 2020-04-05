If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at http://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-Lastasdfphoto/.

Mystery Photo for March 22, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

We fooled most of the entrants who incorrectly guessed last week’s mystery photo. A little over a dozen correctly identified the Bait Shack at New Meadow’s Lobster on the Portland Pier along the waterfront in Portland. To the right is Luke’s Lobster Portland Pier that many identified correctly and were entered into the drawing as well. In a random drawing of the correct entries, Damon DeWitt, of Lewiston, was chosen as the winner of the Hannaford gift card.

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
mystery photo
Related Stories
Latest Articles