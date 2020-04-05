We fooled most of the entrants who incorrectly guessed last week’s mystery photo. A little over a dozen correctly identified the Bait Shack at New Meadow’s Lobster on the Portland Pier along the waterfront in Portland. To the right is Luke’s Lobster Portland Pier that many identified correctly and were entered into the drawing as well. In a random drawing of the correct entries, Damon DeWitt, of Lewiston, was chosen as the winner of the Hannaford gift card.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: