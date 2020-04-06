PORTLAND — Lisbon is one of three towns chosen to participate in the Community Entrepreneurship Program through a competitive application process managed by the Maine Community Foundation in partnership with Maine Development Foundation’s Maine Downtown Center.

The National Main Street Center will provide Lisbon, Skowhegan and Monson with workshops, training and local assessments to help build and develop a nurturing environment for entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses.

Each community will also receive a planning grant to begin the work and implementation grants of up to $25,000 in both 2020 and 2021. The total investment in each town will be $70,000.

The National Main Street Center’s Main Street movement is a 40-year-old preservation-based approach to economic development that has transformed thousands of communities across the country. Currently, Maine has 10 National Main Street Communities (nationally accredited with at least one full-time staff) and 18 Downtown Affiliate Communities (primarily all-volunteer). Lisbon is an affiliate program.

« Previous

filed under: