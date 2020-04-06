LEWISTON — Sound Limbs Orthotics & Prosthetics has hired Gary Steren as the new staff prosthetist.

Steren comes to Sound Limbs with a wealth of experience in orthotics and prosthetics that spans nearly four decades. He has worked in seacoast New Hampshire, Northeastern Massachusetts and greater Boston areas predominantly as a practitioner, and he also has owned and operated his own practices, provided advice to other practices as an independent consultant, and has been a guest lecturer at numerous national and regional professional conferences and symposiums.

filed under: