Leavitt and Lisbon each have three players from their state championship-winning teams on the West roster for this year’s Lobster Bowl.

Tight end Cole Morin, lineman Riley Parmenter and defensive end Camden Jordan will represent Class C champ Leavitt. Defensive back Seth Leeman, who quarterbacked Liston to the Class D state title, will be joined by teammates Colin Houle, a defensive end, and Hunter Mason, an offensive lineman, on the West squad, which will be coached by Greyhounds coach Chris Kates.

The 2020 Maine Kora Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic XXXI is scheduled for July 18 at Thornton Academy’s Hill Stadium in Saco.

Of course, the game is at risk of not even being played, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Though there are many unknowns and variables surrounding our 31st MSLBC, these participants are certainly deserving of recognition on being selected to participate, whether the game goes on or not,” Lobster Bowl president Joe Hersom said in an email to the media.

Oxford Hills has three players on the East roster: running back Colby VanDecker, offensive lineman David Dingley and tight end Jeffrey “JJ” Worster.

Also on the East roster are defensive back Dylon Jackson and defensive lineman Dominic Colon of Lewiston; quarterback Hunter Meeks and receiver Kyle Fox of Mt. Blue; and kicker Misha Boulet of Edward Little.

The head coach of the East is Dan White of Thornton Academy.

Joining the Leavitt and Lisbon players on the West team are two from, defensive back Keegan Choate and defensive lineman Jevin Smith of Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, Spruce Mountain receiver Brandon Frey, Poland quarterback Brady Downing, Gray-New Gloucester wide receiver Danny Stash, Mountain Valley linebacker Matthew Brown, and Oak Hill offensive lineman Kyle Stilkey.

The West routed the east 60-14 in last year’s Lobster Bowl. The point total set a record despite the game being shortened from 60 minutes to 48 due to excessive heat and humidity.

CHEER SQUADS

Several area cheerleaders also have been selected to participate in the Lobster Bowl.

Chosen for the East are Edward Little’s McKenna Muldoon, Katelynn Ingerson and Grace Porter of Lewiston, Valerianne Hinckley and Silvia Williamson of Mt. Blue and Rachel Newcomb of Oxford Hills.

On the West cheer squad are Mountain Valley’s Erin Landry and Oak Hill’s Peyton Wright and Autumn Byras.

