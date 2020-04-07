100 Years Ago: 1920

The directors of both the Lewiston and the Auburn Chambers of Commerce will meet Monday afternoon, when it is expected that the report of the committee to investigate possible means of daylight saving in the community will be accepted.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Final preparations are underway this week for the Policemen‘s Ball scheduled Friday night at The Rollodrome in New Auburn. The New Auburn site was selected this year to accommodate more people. The theme of the 1970 Ball is “April Showers.” Patrolman Kenneth Bremner is the general chairman, and serving on the decorating committee are Sgt. Richard Keene and Patrolman Larry Laprise. Members of the ticket committee include Sgt. Robert T. Tiner Jr. and Patrolmen; Walter Hall, Kenneth Damon, Ernest Bourassa, David Crooker, and Roger Tremaine. Music will be provided by Bob Bedard and his Orchestra and dancing from 8:30 to midnight. A variety show is planned at the intermission, including songs by the the talented detectives, Normand Bilodeau and Peter Haskell.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The National Honor Society at Edward Little High School will be holding its last Kiddie Night of the season on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. in the ELHS gym. The evening will consist of indoor soccer, basketball, Nerf football, games, arts and crafts and musical chairs. Children from kindergarten to grade six are welcome to attend. The entrance fee of $5 will be used for the National Honor Society’s scholarship fund.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: