LEWISTON – Daren L. Burgess, 53, of Lewiston, died on April 4, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends. He lost his courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Lewiston on December 15, 1966. He was the son of Linda Burgess. Daren graduated from Edward Little High School class of 1985. After graduation, he joined the army. While in the army, Daren joined the army reserves and served as military police. He did a tour in Saudi Arabia during the Persian Gulf War where he earned the Bronze Star. When he returned from the army he worked for Akers and Chryslers until their closing. Daren loved the outdoors. He especially enjoyed snowmobiling and four-wheeling. He was the assistant trail master for Hillside Family Riders and enjoyed grooming the snowmobile trails. He will be missed by his many close friendsSurvivors include his mother Linda J Burgess; brother Dan Burgess and wife Amy Poland; his nephews Josh Coutier and Ben Burgess, his niece Leah Burgess and his aunt Carol Jones. He is predeceased by his sister Darlene Burgess. Due to the coronavirus, a burial ceremony will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetary at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net. In lieu of flowers,please send donations in Daren’s name to: Hillside Family Riders c/o Eric SpearP.0. Box 7044Lewiston, ME 04243

