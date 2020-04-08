Maine’s top judge will be stepping down next week to become the dean at the University of Maine School of Law.

Leigh Saufley, the Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, was selected after an extensive national search for the law school’s next leader and will begin her new role on April 15, said University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

“We are eager to celebrate the announcement of our new law school dean but understand that these unprecedented times require accommodations from the norm,” Malloy said in a prepared statement. “Chief Justice Saufley is nationally renowned for her accomplishments as a jurist and her commitment to public service. ”

Saufley has served as Chief Justice of the law court since 2001.

Her departure will create a vacancy on the seven-member panel that could be difficult to fill, as the nominee for the post will require a confirmation hearing and vote in the Maine Legislature, which adjourned abruptly in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saufley’s replacement will be Gov. Janet Mills’ third appointment to the high court. In January Mills, a Democrat, appointed two new members to the court, Katherine Connors and Andrew Horton, to replace retiring justices. Both were easily confirmed in the Maine Senate in February.

Mills praised Saufley’s service to the state in a news release but acknowledged the uncertainty around the nomination and confirmation process because of the pandemic. Mills has said she will call the Legislature back to a special session as soon as it is safe to do so.

The governor also said that because there were active retired justices assigned to the court, it would not be short-handed in Saufley’s absence and would be able to act on cases as they come up.

Under state law, after Saufley’s resignation senior Associate Justice Andrew Mead, will assume the duties of the Chief Justice, Mills said.

Mills, herself an attorney and former state attorney general, said she has known Saufley for 30 years and has practiced law before her at all levels. Saufley served as a judge in state district and superior courts before being nominated to the Law Court in 1997 by former Gov. Angus King, an independent. She was reappointed to the high court by Gov. John Baldacci, a Democrat, in 2009 and by Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican, in 2016.

“I have appreciated her perspective and our partnership on critical issues such as the opioid crisis, as well as our collaborative work to strengthen the judicial branch and improve the lives of Maine people,” Mills said in a prepared statement. “At every level she has demonstrated legal acumen and common sense.”

Malloy, the UMaine system chancellor, said that Saufley, “in keeping with judicial canons,” would not be publicly discussing her new role as dean until she had officially resigned from the court.

Saufley is a graduate of both the University of Maine Orono and the University of Maine Law School. She was first appointed to state district court by Gov. John McKernan, a Republican, in 1990.

A virtual introduction event for Saufley with law school students, faculty, and staff and a formal announcement are being planned for April 15.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: