Astronaut Chris Cassidy is orbiting earth on his way to the International Space Station.

Cassidy and Roscosmos’ Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner lifted off as scheduled at 4:05 a.m. EDT from the Russian-operated Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Their Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft is set to dock at the station six hours later.

And when he arrives, the York native will help make Maine history.

It will be the first time two Mainers are on the International Space Station at the same time.

Astronaut Jessica Meir, who grew up in Caribou, is finishing up her first six-month stint on the space station. She and Cassidy will live and work together in space for nine days before her mission ends.

Cassidy, meanwhile, will remain along with two Russian crewmates and will spend six months on the space station. It is his third trip to space.

NASA TV will stream live coverage of the Soyuz docking on the space station starting at 9:30 a.m. The docking is anticipated at 10:15 a.m.

At noon, NASA will show Cassidy, Ivanishin and Vagner opening the hatch and boarding the space station.

The launch from the Baiknour Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan went off without a hitch early Thursday morning. The Soyuz spacecraft was traveling more than 1,100 mph as it retreated from view, then reached speeds faster than 3,300 mph as it gained altitude. The Soyuz was in orbit in outer space 9 minutes after launch.

The Exp 63 crew, with Chris Cassidy, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, blasted off on time today at 4:05am ET headed for a station docking at 10:15am today. #AskNASA | https://t.co/EpAhld8VEc pic.twitter.com/5e8rBVaxvR — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) April 9, 2020

“We are feeling well on board,” Ivanishin reported in Russian minutes after takeoff.

Two minutes before launch, the space station – with Meir on board – passed over the Soyuz as it waited on the pad.

Cassidy and Meir are the first two Mainers to spend significant amounts of time in space. Astronaut Charles Hobaugh, who was born in Bar Harbor but raised in Ohio, spent 36 days in orbit during his career.

Cassidy, 49, has been in pre-flight quarantine since early March, when he traveled to Star City, Russia, with his wife. His departure will lack some of the fanfare usually associated with spacecraft launches because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cassidy’s family will not be present for the launch.

Cassidy, who lives in Houston with his family, was a standout athlete at York High School, graduating in 1988. He went on to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1993 and serve four deployments as a SEAL in Afghanistan and the Mediterranean. He also earned a master’s degree in ocean engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2000.

Cassidy first traveled to space aboard the shuttle Endeavour in 2009. On that mission, he became the 500th person to fly in space. During the 16-day mission, he participated in three spacewalks to help install the Japanese Kibo laboratory’s exposed facility and replace solar array batteries on the Port 6 truss of the space station, NASA said.

In 2013, Cassidy spent 166 days aboard the International Space Station, which traveled 70 million miles orbiting Earth while Cassidy was aboard.

