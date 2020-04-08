AUBURN – Dorothy A. Buchanan, 100, passed away with her family at her side on April 5, 2020. She was born April 12, 1919 in Auburn, the daughter of Earl Bradford and Mabel Snow Austin. She married her high school sweetheart, Francis P. “Buck” Buchanan, on June 28, 1940, and they celebrated over 72 happy years of marriage together until his death in November of 2012. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1937 and from Bliss College where she obtained a secretarial degree. After graduating, she worked as an executive secretary for the Lewiston-Auburn Chapter of the American Red Cross for seven years, working through WW2. It was a position she loved, working closely with the U.S. Military and their families in grief, sadness and crisis situations. When her husband was discharged from the U.S. Navy, she joined him in Kansas, then in Florida, and they came back to Auburn in 1945, building their home in Auburn in 1952.She started working as a secretary for her brother, Earl Austin, Jr., in 1949 and continued working in this capacity until she and her husband retired in 1984. Dot was extremely civic minded, enjoying working with both children and adults in many categories. During the war years, she was a member and president of the YWCA Aladdin Club; and was actively involved in beginning an after-the-war club, the Y-Wives, which met at the Lewiston YWCA on Pine Street. She was on the Board of Directors for two terms, chairing the Youth Committee, and working closely with local teens.She was active in Girl Scouting for many years, first as a cadet leader with her daughter, Pam, as a member; then later as a Brownie and Junior Girl Scout leader, with her daughter, Beth as a member. Working with girls from elementary through middle school fulfilled a dream she had always had of being a teacher.She was a member of the CMMC Women’s Hospital Association, a charter member of The Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, The Delphi Investment Club, a member of the Yomo Club, which started in 1947 with a group of friends and lasted for over 70 years. She was a passionate Bridge player and was a member of a Bridge group for many years.She and her husband started a Shaklee multi-level marketing business in 1981, going from a membership to a supervisory category. The very nature of the company impacted their lives and it was a fulfilling and gratifying business entity. Nutrition, biodegradable non-toxic products and the passion for the health of our planet was utmost in their every-day living. She graduated from a “Nutrition in Action” course put on by the International Institute of Natural Health Sciences in 1981. She also received her certification in color analysis and skin care in 1985 and was actively involved in this field for many years.Their younger years were spent camping at various camp sites in Maine and New Hampshire. A highlight was a trip with friends and family to the Montreal World’s Fair. They took cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, also sailed through the Hawaiian Island with her sister and husband to commemorate their 50th anniversary. They spent wonderful vacation time touring England, Scotland, Portugal, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands. As a family, they visited Disneyworld, Abaco in the Bahamas, and the Grand Canyon, with its surrounding beautiful national parks.Dot was a member of East Auburn Baptist Church for many years.She will be sorely missed by her family. She leaves three daughters, Susan Fitz-Patrick and her husband Ed, of Auburn; Pamela Allen and her husband Bruce, of Leeds; and Beth Bryant and her husband Wayne, also of Auburn. She leaves six grandchildren, Amy Harwell, of Monmouth, Oregon, Michael Fitz-Patrick and his fiancée Susan Taylor, of Enfield, Connecticut; Kevin Allen and his girlfriend Brianne Masselli, of New Gloucester; Jennifer Davies and her husband Brandon, of Brunswick; Emily Shaw and her husband Daniel, of Braintree, Massachusetts; and Alex Bryant and his wife Kelli, of Walluf, Germany. She leaves five great-grandchildren, Ellie Harwell, Lucas Davies, Lydia Davies, Hanna Dorothy Shaw and Dylan Shaw. She also leaves a sister-in-law, Althea Austin, several nieces and nephews, her life-long best friend, Dorothy Kern and her beloved dog, Jody. The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for their compassion and guidance during the past few weeks, which allowed her receive end of life care in her own home. The family would also like to thank her three loving friends and caretakers; Connie Michaud, Nancy Mains and Michelle Landry. Condolences may be shared with Dot’s family at www.thefortingroupauburn.comA Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date with interment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Auburn. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

