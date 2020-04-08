Gauge Locke’s mother fills out an information card on top of Locke’s head at the Hope House Outdoor Market in Lewiston on Wednesday. Locke, 7, his mother, Tashia Harris, and father, Mark Locke, left, of Lewiston picked up free produce, bakery goods, used clothing, personal hygiene items and special treats for Easter. The “free family thrift store and market” is typically held inside the College Street location, but the market is now held outdoors because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We started out small,” said Jan Wilson, who along with her husband Bruce, operate the Hope House. “Neighbors have brought over donations and a teacher friend brought us a bunch of books and games to help kids while learning at home,” said Wilson. “It’s been very sweet how everyone has pitched in.” The Hope House Outdoor Market is held every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Jan Wilson demonstrates how one can make a mask out of a paper towel Wednesday at the Hope House Outdoor Market in Lewiston. Wilson, who along with her husband, Bruce, back left, operate the Hope House. There was free produce, bakery goods, used clothing, personal hygiene items and special treats for Easter. The “free family thrift store and market” is typically held inside the College Street location, but the market is now held outdoors because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We started out small,” said Jan Wilson. “Neighbors have brought over donations and a teacher friend brought us a bunch of books and games to help kids while learning at home,” said Wilson. “It’s been very sweet how everyone has pitched in.” The Hope House Outdoor Market is held from 10 to 11 a.m. each Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lewiston Middle School eighth-grader Fane Brahim, 14, offers to carry Claude Perron’s bag at the Hope House Outdoor Market in Lewiston on Wednesday. Volunteers helped distribute free produce, bakery goods, used clothing, personal hygiene items and special treats for Easter. The “free family thrift store and market” is typically held inside the College Street location, but the market is now held outdoors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Mark Locke, his 7-year-old son, Gauge, shop for Easter while Gauge Locke’s mother, Tashia Harris, looks at used clothes at the Hope House Outdoor Market in Lewiston on Wednesday. The family picked up free produce, bakery goods, clothing, personal hygiene items and special treats for Easter. Volunteer Ann Foye is at left. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Volunteer Mkundo Mkonje takes a break from helping out Wednesday at the Hope House Outdoor Market in Lewiston. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo